M&T Bank Corp Sells 30,184 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACVA stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $454,668.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,441.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,329,156 shares of company stock valued at $23,830,358. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

