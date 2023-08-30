M&T Bank Corp Sells 151 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

