M&T Bank Corp Sells 151 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
NYSE SPOT opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
