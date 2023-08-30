M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Free Report

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

