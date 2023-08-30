M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.91%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

