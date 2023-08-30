M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.25. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.