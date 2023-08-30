M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 251.4% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 433,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 310,162 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $665,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

