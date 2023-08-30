M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 162.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,257. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

