M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,759,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 AI Stocks That High-Yield Dividend Investors Will Love
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.