M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,759,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.