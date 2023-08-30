M&T Bank Corp Invests $2.11 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

