M&T Bank Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

