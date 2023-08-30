M&T Bank Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
PPL Stock Performance
Shares of PPL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
