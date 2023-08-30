M&T Bank Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.