M&T Bank Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.03.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.
AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
AmerisourceBergen Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
Featured Articles
