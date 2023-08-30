M&T Bank Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of ALGM opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
