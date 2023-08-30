M&T Bank Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.