M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,010,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

