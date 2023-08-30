M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

