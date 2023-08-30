M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after buying an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Company Profile



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

