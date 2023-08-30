M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,320 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

