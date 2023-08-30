M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

eBay stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

