M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

