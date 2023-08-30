M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after buying an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

