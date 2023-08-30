M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 106,402 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.