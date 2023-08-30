M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,720 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

