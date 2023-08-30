Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Head to Head Analysis

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 1.23 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -352.41% Sorrento Therapeutics -1,106.41% -1,999.61% -107.18%

Volatility and Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

