Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and EUDA Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 1.53 -$23.24 million ($4.50) -0.04 EUDA Health $9.84 million 2.49 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EUDA Health.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -3,365.15% N/A -269.72% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EUDA Health beats Mitesco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under The Good Clinic name. The company offers healthcare technology and services. It also provides preventative and wellness care, primary and behavioral care service, nutrition coaching, telehealth care, and population health related services. In addition, the company sells books, vitamins, supplements, and essential oil related products. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Deephaven, Minnesota.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

