Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $182,199.82 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.