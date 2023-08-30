McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Announces $1.52 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $283.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.92. The company has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $5,062,814 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.