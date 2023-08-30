Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $80,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $445.85 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.99. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

