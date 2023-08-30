Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,479.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,426.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,357.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

