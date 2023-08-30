Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $21.11 Average PT from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

MRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNS

Insider Activity at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.29 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.