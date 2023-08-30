Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

