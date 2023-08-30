MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,936,000 after buying an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31 and a beta of 1.24. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

