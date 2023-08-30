MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31 and a beta of 1.24. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
