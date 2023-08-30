MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,338 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

