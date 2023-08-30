Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.90.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

