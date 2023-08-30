Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

