Loop Capital Raises American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $84.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

