LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

LKQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. LKQ has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 2,090,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.