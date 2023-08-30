Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 19th

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 212.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 278.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

