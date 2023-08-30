Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $115.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,506,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,485,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00345472 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
