Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $115.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,506,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,485,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00345472 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

