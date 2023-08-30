LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

