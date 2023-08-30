Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.