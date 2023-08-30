Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
