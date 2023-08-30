LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. LifeVantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.44.
In other LifeVantage news, insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LifeVantage news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judd Dayton acquired 5,490 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,606 in the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
