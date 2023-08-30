Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 05/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFCR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Lifecore Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

