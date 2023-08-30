Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1,762.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.