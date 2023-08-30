Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

ICPT opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $137,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 421,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

