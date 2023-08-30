Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LEE opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.10.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $171.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
