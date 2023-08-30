Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

KUBTY stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Kubota has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $79.30.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.43. Kubota had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

