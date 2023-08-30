Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KUBTY
Kubota Price Performance
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.43. Kubota had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kubota
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 AI Stocks That High-Yield Dividend Investors Will Love
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.