King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 486 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

