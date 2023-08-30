King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 434 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in YETI by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 803,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 669,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of YETI by 10,562.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 585,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 2.7 %

YETI stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.