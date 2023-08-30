King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 38,025 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,025 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 133,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

