King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 266 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

